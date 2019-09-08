Police investigate crash that killed driver in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are investigating a serious accident that left a driver dead early Sunday morning.

Chesapeake Police were called to the 500 block of Centerville Turnpike South for a single vehicle accident at around 4:45 a.m.

Initial reports claim that a green Sedan went off the roadway and flipped over which ejected the driver and was pronounced at the scene.

The accident temporarily shut down both directions at Centerville Turnpike South from Winfall Drive to Blue Ridge Road but have since reopened.

Officials say that the identity of the driver is still unknown at the moment.

The accident is still under investigation. Stay updated with WAVY TV and online as we learn more.