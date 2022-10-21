CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a bomb threat Friday morning at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake.

According to the Assistant Principal at Deep Creek High School, an anonymous caller contacted the school around 9:30 a.m. with a bomb threat. Students were immediately evacuated from the school as a precaution.

The school was checked by the Fire Marshalls and the Virginia State Police who deemed the building safe for students and staff to return to class.

The threat is still being investigated by both school staff and police.