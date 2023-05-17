CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday morning in Chesapeake.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash around 8:24 a.m. in the area of Professional Place and Executive Blvd. Police say that during the crash, one of the vehicles involved struck a building in the area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Some of the occupants involved in the crash reportedly had non life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Chesapeake Fire Department also responded to the crash to inspect the damage of the building.

No further information has been released at this time.