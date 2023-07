CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police say at least one person has been sent to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Chesapeake.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 11:02 a.m. at the intersection of Debaun Ave. and Battlefield Blvd.

Police investigate 3-vehicle crash in Chesapeake (Photo Courtesy: WAVY Photojournalist Wyatt Young)

Police say a vehicle ran a red light and turned southbound on Battlefield Blvd., causing the crash.

One person was transported to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.