Police identify driver who fled scene following fatal moped-vehicle crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police have released the identity of the victim who died following a moped-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

The incident started around 3:37 p.m. Saturday when Chesapeake Police responded to the 1500 block of Hoover Avenue for a report of a vehicle that struck the driver of a moped.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 2005 Ford Taurus, was traveling southbound on Hoover Avenue then turned left onto Buckland Street striking the driver of the moped who was traveling northbound on Hoover Avenue.

Police also say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and witnesses followed the driver to the 1800 block of Martin Avenue. Witnesses then saw the driver get out of the vehicle and go to the rear of the residence at that location. Officers arrived at that location and took the driver into custody.

Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver of the moped deceased.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Thomas Penny from Chesapeake. The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Iran Lucas, also a Chesapeake resident.

Lucas has been charged with felony hit-and-run.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

