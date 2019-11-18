Police identify 21-year-old woman killed in Acorn Street shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police have identified the 21-year-old woman who died in a shooting on Acorn Street Thursday as Dashay Monique Whack.

Whack, a Norfolk resident, was shot just before midnight Thursday night.

Police say they responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Acorn Street around 11:50 p.m.

They found Whack alive and transported her to the hospital.

She died the following day, police said.

Police have not said there have been any arrests made in connection with the shooting.

