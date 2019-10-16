Police: Husband kills wife then self in apparent Chesapeake murder suicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A couple are dead in Chesapeake after an apparent murder suicide Tuesday night, police say.

Chesapeake Police responded to a home in the 400 block of Rutgers Avenue after a call about an injured person at 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

When they got there, they found 48-year-old Vicki Thomas dead from what investigators say were apparent gunshot wounds.

After further investigation, authorities were able to identify 58-year-old Henry Thomas, Vicki Thomas’ husband, as the suspect and found him at a home in the 2800 block of Southport Avenue at around 8 o’clock that evening.

Officers attempted to enter the home before hearing a gunshot from inside the house.

Henry Thomas suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to reports, investigators believe the incident was a result of a domestic dispute which lead to Thomas to shooting and killing his wife and later taking his own life.

The incident is currently under investigation.

