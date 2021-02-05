Police: Homicide suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of woman in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with the recent homicide of a woman in Chesapeake.

40-year-old Mark O’Leary was located in Norfolk near the intersection of Chesapeake Boulevard and Johnstons Road where he was taken into custody by the Chesapeake Police Department Warrant Unit.

He was wanted on charges of armed burglary, abduction, first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (x3), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police had been searching for O’Leary since Wednesday. He was considered to be armed and dangerous.

A police spokesperson said the shooting happened on Feb. 3 in the 1600 block of Chesapeake Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

A woman was found shot at the scene. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. She was identified as 37-year-old Sammi Jo Burkhart.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

This is a breaking news story.