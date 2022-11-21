CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after they say a motorist was fatally shot while driving on South Military Highway in Chesapeake Sunday evening.

According to Chesapeake police, officers responded to the incident just after 9 p.m. Sunday regarding a vehicle that was found on the side of the road in the 3500 block of South Military Highway.

When officers found the vehicle, they realize that the driver and sole occupant had been shot. Police say the still-unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found a bullet hole in the driver’s side of the vehicle. Investigators added that other evidence indicate the driver was shot while driving.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.