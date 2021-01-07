Police: Chesapeake man went up to 115 mph in chase before crashing, vehicle stolen from Currituck

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man drove a stolen truck at speeds up to 115 mph during a police pursuit in King and Queen County on Saturday, striking another vehicle before crashing into a building, authorities say.

The chase started when a King and Queen County Sheriff’s sergeant was finishing up a traffic stop in the Mattaponi Area of King and Queen County. The sheriff’s office says Brandon Alan McCarthy passed the marked patrol car traveling at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic.

The sergeant tried to stop McCarthy’s truck, but it fled at high speeds, eventually running a red light at the intersection of Route 33 and Route 17. The vehicle then jumped an embankment, striking another vehicle that was heading northbound on Route 17. McCarthy continued across both lanes of Route 17 before striking a building.

McCarthy had to be extricated from the truck and was flown to MCV hospital in Richmond. No other injuries were reported. He was later arrested after being released and is being held without bond on a slew of charges, including felony driving on a revoked DUI related & endanger another and felony eluding police.

Authorities say the pursuit remains under investigation and more charges are pending. The truck used in the pursuit, a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche, was reported stolen on Jan. 6 out of Currituck County, North Carolina.

McCarthy, 38, is being held at Middle Peninsula Regional Jail.