Police chase in Chesapeake ends with crash in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: Michelle Wolf)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A police chase that started in Chesapeake ended with a crash in Norfolk.

On March 22, around 5:17 p.m. Chesapeake police tried to stop a stolen vehicle near Campostella Road and Green Leaf Drive.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led officers in a chase into the Berkley area of Norfolk.

Around 5:22 p.m. the suspect vehicle crashed into an uninvolved vehicle, the suspects then hit a pole and flipped over.

Everyone inside the stolen vehicle exited the vehicle and tried to run, police were able to catch one juvenile male and one man.

Both suspects were taken to a local hospital as a precaution and charges may be pending.

The driver of the uninvolved vehicle was treated by medics and did not need to be transported to a local hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.