CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a police chase that ended in a fatal crash.

Virginia State Police assisted Chesapeake PD and will be handling the crash investigation only, while Chesapeake PD investigates the reason for the chase, according to a press release

On, January 22, the Virginia State Police communication center received a call from Chesapeake PD about a police unit that was chasing a suspect driving a 2021 Dodge Challenger on I-664 headed through the Monitor Merrimac Bridge Tunnel.

The chase began after the suspect failed to stop for a traffic violation.

The state police units helped the Chesapeake PD by giving the locations of the chase to the communications center as police pursued the suspect.

During the chase the suspect exited the interstate, traveling through Hampton, Newport News, and York County before entering the interstate again at a high rate of speed.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road into the jersey wall, back into traffic and then into the opposite jersey wall.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old, Tilek Qualil Alston of Newport News, who was not wearing a seatbelt and died upon impact.