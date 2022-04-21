CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A police car hit a vehicle that was crossing Moses Grandy Trail in Chesapeake on Thursday morning, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. A marked Chesapeake police car was heading east on Moses Grandy when another vehicle came out from Diamond Avenue and “tried to zoom across Moses Grandy Trail,” per Leo Kosinski with Chesapeake police.

The police car hit the vehicle in the process.

No other details are available. The road reopened around 10:30 a.m.