CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Chesapeake Tuesday morning.

According to Chesapeake police, officers were sent to a home in the 1800 block of Peartree Street around 6:30 a.m. regarding a report of injured people inside.

When they got to the scene, they found two people dead. Police say they have a person of interest in custody and they believe there is no current threat to the public. They are investigating the deaths as a homicide.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.