Police: 17-year-old assaulted, shot on Cedar Mill Square in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 17-year-old was assaulted and then shot Tuesday night in Chesapeake.

Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 17, to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center for a report of a 17-year-old juvenile who had been shot.

Police say the investigation revealed that the juvenile was outside in the 1200 block of Cedar Mill Square when he was approached by two unknown white men. The men allegedly assaulted the juvenile and then shot him.

The 17-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound not considered to be life-threatening.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM.

