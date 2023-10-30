CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One man was injured in a shooting on American Legion Road in Chesapeake Monday evening, police said.

Chesapeake Police responded to the 3200 block of American Legion Road around 10:24 p.m. in reference to an injured person, and when police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation, and police said as more information becomes available, it will be released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3Tips.com or through the P3Tips app.