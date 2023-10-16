CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot on Farmer Lane in Chesapeake and was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, police said.

Chesapeake Police responded at 8:02 p.m. to the area of Border Road and Shady Lane for a report of gunshots heard in the area. When they arrived, police found a man in the 2100 block of Farmer Lane suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Police said they have no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or the P3Tips app.

