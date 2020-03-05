Police: 1 dead, 3 seriously hurt after stolen vehicle overturns in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person died and three others were taken to the hospital after a stolen vehicle overturned on Old Mill Road in Chesapeake overnight.

Police say the crash happened around 12:45 a.m., after officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Shipyard Road and Locks Landing.

When police arrived the vehicle sped off, and was found wrecked shortly after in the 3100 block of Old Mill Road.

Police say four people in total were in the overturned vehicle, which was determined to be stolen. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the three others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and investigators are still trying to identify all the suspects so their families can be notified. Police have yet to say if anyone will be charged.