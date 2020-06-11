Planning commission denies recommendation of Rosie’s in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The planning commission voted on Wednesday to deny recommending the Chesapeake Rosie’s Gaming Emporium development project.

The 6-2 vote comes as concerns still continue over traffic and parking issues.

Project Attorney Grady Palmer, from Williams Mullen Law Firm, argued that peak hours for Rosie’s would be well after the typical rush hour times. He also said that parking would not be an issue.

A traffic study found that more than 11,600 vehicles per day could head to the site. The increase in volume and unstable traffic flow would cause two of the main intersections to upgrade to a higher, less desirable, level operating grade.

In addition, planning staff expressed concerns after the developers asked for more than 1,000 fewer parking spaces than required by city zoning law.

While the matter still needs to go before the City Council, the commissioners said that the city needs to address the issue of traffic congestion before voting to recommend bringing in new projects.

The $80 million project would bring nearly 500 jobs and the second Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to Hampton Roads. The plans submitted last year for the complex show a bowling alley, brewery, four-story hotel, and 23,000 square feet in new restaurant space.

Rosie’s conceptual plan

The full planning commission meeting agenda, video, and minutes can be found here.

