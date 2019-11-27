PHOTOS: Chesapeake deputies deliver turkeys

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies with the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office hit the streets Tuesday to spread the holiday cheer.

Deputies gave out 36 12-pound turkeys to the community Tuesday, all of which were donated by Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

“Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan says he hopes the turkey deliveries will help families and communities across Chesapeake have a happy holiday weekend,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Next week on Dec. 6, the deputies will again make deliveries to the community — this time with holiday baskets, collard greens and Walmart gift cards for 100 seniors in need.