CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A pet dog died following an overnight residential fire in Chesapeake.

According to officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 3:25 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Saint Brides Road West. The fire occurred in a detached garage.

When they got to the scene, firefighters reported seeing the garage fully engulfed. The fire was deemed under control around 4:25 a.m. There were no residents occupying the garage at the time of the fire, however, firefighters did find a pet dog dead inside the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire has closed roadways on Saint Brides Road West. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.