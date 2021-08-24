Person taken to hospital after tractor-trailer crash on High Rise Bridge; eastbound lanes closed

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a tractor-trailer crash eastbound on the High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake.

All east lanes on I-64 were closed as of 6:54 p.m. A detour was in place at exit 291B, and motorists were warned to expect delays.

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m.

