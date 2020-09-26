Person suffers minor burns after smoker grill catches fire in Chesapeake, damages home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A person suffered minor burn injuries Saturday after an outdoor smoker grill caught fire causing damage to a home and detached shed.

Chesapeake firefighters responded just before 4:15 p.m. to the 100 block of Clover Drive in the Great Bridge area of the city. Officials say crews arrived to find heavy fire in the rear of the home.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire which was reported as under control just after 4:30 p.m. The residents will be able to reoccupy the home after Virginia Energy repairs an overhead power line.

One resident suffered minor burn injuries attempting to extinguish the fire and was treated and released on the scene by medics. The fire was determined to be accidental.

The Chesapeake Fire Department wants to encourage homeowners to keep grills at least 10 feet away from a home’s exterior walls, including siding and other combustible materials.

