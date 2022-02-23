Person stabbed with pencil during robbery at Chesapeake store

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police officials said a person was injured after they were stabbed with a pencil during a robbery Tuesday night.

The robbery happened around 9:25 p.m. at a store in the 1000 block of George Washington Highway in Chesapeake, a police official said.

The suspect, a woman believed to be in her mid-40s, stabbed the person with a pencil, robbed them, then ran off.

The victim is expected to survive, police said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.