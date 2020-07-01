Person shot on Hoover Avenue in Chesapeake

(Photo courtesy: WAVY News viewer)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Chesapeake say a male was shot Tuesday night on Hoover Avenue.

A Chesapeake Police spokesman confirmed the male was shot in the 1700 block of Hoover Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday. They did not specify the victim’s age or the extent of his injuries.

As of 9:45 p.m., detectives did not have a suspect identified.

