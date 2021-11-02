Man injured after being struck by gunfire from moving vehicle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured during a shooting in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation of the shooting revealed that the victim was struck by gunfire from a moving vehicle in the area of Campostella Road and Portlock Road around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police learned that the victim was traveling inside a vehicle on Portlock Road and reached the intersection of Campostella Road when another vehicle pulled up next to it and the occupant began shooting at the victim’s car. The suspect vehicle then fled the area.

The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small black car with a “spoiler” on the trunk lid and a sticker on the rear.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident. No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.