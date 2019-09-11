1  of  4
Person in custody after overnight police chase spans two cities

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person is in custody after chase that spanned two cities overnight.

A Chesapeake police spokesperson says the chase started when officers tried to pull over a driver for defective equipment around 1:10 a.m. on South Military Highway in Chesapeake, near Providence Road.

It ended about 12 miles away in Portsmouth. Crews were seen towing a car from the area where chase ended

There was no crash or foot chase, according to spokesperson, and the person was taken into custody.

WAVY.com is working to learn what charges this person may be facing.

