CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A soybean processing tank caught fire Saturday night at the Perdue Farms plant in Chesapeake.
Fire officials tell 10 On Your Side that the fire broke out around 8:40 p.m. at the Perdue Farms plant in the 500 block of Barnes Road in the south Norfolk section of Chesapeake.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a large soybean processing tank on fire. Using the tower’s tank doors, it took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.
All soybeans have to be removed from the tank in order to ensure that the fire is completely out.
All employees were evacuated from the area and a plant manager said that the fire will have little to no impact on their operations.
No injuries were reported.