CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A soybean processing tank caught fire Saturday night at the Perdue Farms plant in Chesapeake.

Fire officials tell 10 On Your Side that the fire broke out around 8:40 p.m. at the Perdue Farms plant in the 500 block of Barnes Road in the south Norfolk section of Chesapeake.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a large soybean processing tank on fire. Using the tower’s tank doors, it took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

Perdue Farms plant (photo: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Perdue Farms plant (photo: Chesapeake Fire Department)

All soybeans have to be removed from the tank in order to ensure that the fire is completely out.

All employees were evacuated from the area and a plant manager said that the fire will have little to no impact on their operations.

No injuries were reported.