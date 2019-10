CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency crews responded to a serious auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night on Interstate 664 near Route 58 in Chesapeake.

Captain Chris Mackiewicz with the Chesapeake Fire Department said the victim’s injuries were serious but didn’t have additional details as of 12:15 a.m. Dispatchers got the call for the crash at 11:31 p.m.

Virginia State Police are investigating. Check back for updates on this breaking news.