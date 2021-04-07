Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian was injured after they were hit by a vehicle and injured Wednesday night in Chesapeake.

The crash happened in the area of George Washington Highway North and Battery Park Road around 9:20 p.m.

Police said officers arrived on scene and made contact with all people involved in the crash.

The pedestrian was injured, but police did not immediately release information about the nature of their injuries or the circumstances of the crash.

That area of George Washington Highway North will be closed as the Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team investigates the crash.

More details will be released as the investigation moves forward, police said.

