Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on W. Military Highway in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man died early Tuesday morning after being struck by vehicle while walking on W. Military Highway.

Chesapeake police say the driver stayed at the scene after the crash in the 4700 block around 1 a.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver told police she was driving toward Frank’s Trucking Center when she hit something that she didn’t see. Police say the driver and her daughter got out of the vehicle and saw the victim on the ground and attempted CPR before medics arrived.

Police haven’t said whether the driver may face charges, but the incident is under investigation. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the crash.

Police say they still haven’t been able to identify the man who was struck.