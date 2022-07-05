On July 4th, Virginia State Police received a call reporting a shooting on Interstate 464 in the area of Freeman Avenue and Poindexter Street in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE Va. (WAVY) – State police are now investigating after a passenger inside a vehicle was injured during a shooting on I-464 in Chesapeake.

On July 4th, Virginia State Police received a call reporting a shooting on Interstate 464 in the area of Freeman Avenue and Poindexter Street in Chesapeake.

The call came in at 10:52 p.m. stating that an unknown individual had fired shots at a silver-colored Dodge Ram truck traveling along the interstate.

The shooter shot out the rear passenger window of the Ram, striking and injuring the front seat passenger.

The Virginia State Police are asking for any witnesses who were driving between the area of Interstate 464 in the vicinity of Freeman Avenue and Poindexter Street, prior to, or after the incident, to please come forward.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or who witnessed suspicious behavior is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757)424-6800 or send them an email.