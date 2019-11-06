Passenger arrested, driver still on the loose after police chase through 3 cities

CHESAPEAKE , Va. (WAVY) – A 20-year-old passenger is in custody following an overnight police chase that crossed multiple jurisdictions Tuesday night.

According to reports, members of the Chesapeake police attempted to stop a black sedan displaying fictitious license plates in the 3400 block of Western Branch Boulevard at around 8 o’clock Tuesday night.

Police say the vehicle immediately took off prompting a police chase through Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Portsmouth.

The vehicle reportedly led officers through the Midtown Tunnel, downtown Norfolk, the Downtown Tunnel, and the Martin Luther King Jr. before stopping in the Port of Norfolk area of Porstmouth.

Both the driver and passenger reportedly fled on foot. The female passenger, identified as 20-year-old Chesapeake resident Monique Wilson, was located nearby and taken into custody.

At the moment, police say the driver has not been located.

No injuries or property damage were reported during the incident.

The incident is under investigation. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.