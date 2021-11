If you woke up and looked at your WAVY Weather App this morning you will probably have seen a lot of green on the screen. However, there were really only a few sprinkles and patchy drizzle in the area.

This effect came from 2 things. First, one of the radars in the Super Doppler 10 Network are down. So the other radars are covering, and this limits scans closer to the ground. Second, there is a lot of moisture pushing in overhead, but it is very dry at the surface. Dew points are only in the 30s.