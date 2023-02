CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police were called to investigate an incident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from the city.

George Washington Hwy N is currently closed at Battery Park Road. There is no estimated time when the road will reopen.

Police dispatchers confirmed they received the first call about the accident at 4:39 p.m.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY for updates.