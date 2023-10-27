CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Part of Elbow Road will be closed in both directions on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The road closure, which the city says is necessary to conduct critical maintenance work, will begin at the 2100 Blk of Elbow Road and continue to the Chesapeake/Virginia Beach city line.

A marked detour using Centerville Turnpike to Lynnhaven Parkway to Indian River Road to Elbow Road will be in place. Please follow all posted signage.

Residents will be able to get to their homes during the closure.