CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Part of Ballahack Road in Chesapeake was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a fire in the area.

Just before 2 p.m., the city tweeted that the road is closed to traffic between Old Battlefield Blvd S and Backwoods Road.

The fire department confirmed crews were called to the 400 block of Ballahack Road in the Hickory section of the city around 1:30 p.m.

Photo Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department

An off-duty firefighter lives next door to the house that caught on fire and was first on scene. Chesapeake firefighters and Northwest Navy Regional arrived minutes later. They marked the fire under control at 2:10 p.m.

The fire displaced two adults and two children, who were not home at the time of the fire. Two cats were outside and unharmed. The Red Cross is helping the family.

There is no estimated time for when Ballahack Road will reopen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

