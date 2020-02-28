Paper recycling company investing $49 million for new Chesapeake facility

HADERA, ISRAEL – DECEMBER 12: Shredded documents and newspapers are stored before processing at the Amnir paper recycling plant December 12, 2006 in Hadera in central Israel. Amnir collects and recycles some 250 000 tons of Israel’s paper and cardboard consumption, or 25% of the 1 million tons of paper products used annually in the country. The company says they have the capacity to handle all the waste paper Israel produces but current legislation and disposal costs make it cheaper for the authorities to bury the waste rather than send it for recycling. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A paper recycling company will invest $49 million to bring its first recycling pulp production facility to Chesapeake.

Governor Ralph Northam’s office made the announcement on Friday in a press release.

“Total Fiber Recovery’s innovative operation will produce in-demand recycled fiber that reduces our environmental footprint and positions Chesapeake as a major participant in this important sector,” Northam said. “This project helps demonstrate that clean air, clean water, and a strong economy do not have to be mutually exclusive. We thank the company for investing in our Commonwealth, creating new jobs, and supporting Virginia’s conservation efforts.”

The facility is expected to open in 2021 and create 68 new jobs, Northam’s office says. Virginia beat out Maryland and South Carolina for the project, and Northam approved a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help.

“We could not be more excited to be a part of the solution and to start here in Chesapeake, and we thank the local leadership for helping us realize our vision,” said Total Fiber Recovery President Eric Herbert. “We are grateful for the support of Governor Northam, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Port of Virginia, Mayor West, and the Chesapeake City Council.”