CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing major delays on I-64 in Chesapeake early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Virginia State Police, the call for the single-vehicle crash came in just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on the eastbound lanes of I-64, leaving all eastbound lanes shut down at mile marker 299 just before the Bowers Hill interchange.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries.

Motorists are advised to expect major delays. There is no estimated time for reopening.