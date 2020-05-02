Overturned tanker leaking fuel, closes portion of Yadkin Rd. in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police closed the area around Yadkin Road and Dandridge Way Saturday afternoon after an overturned tanker started leaking fuel.

Chesapeake Fire Department officials say the call for the incident came around 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Team and Foam Team are currently working the incident as police direct traffic.

Officials say the driver of the truck was treated and released by EMS with minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Officials currently have no estimate for the reopening of traffic on Yadkin Road.

