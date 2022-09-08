CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation will host The Bra-ha-ha 5K Run/Walk.

The event is set for Saturday morning, Sept. 10. The annual event is part of the Bra-ha-ha campaign to raise funds that provide free mammograms and related breast health services to eligible community members. The event began in 2008.



The race on Saturday begins at 8 a.m. in front of the Jennings Outpatient Center, home of Chesapeake Regional Breast Care, at 844 Battlefield Blvd., North, in Chesapeake, Va.



Over 500 supporters are expected to attend.

Registration for all students and school employees is only $25.

The event is open to all ages and experience levels. Each participant will receive a race T-shirt and collector’s medal. General registration for adults is $40. On the day of the race, registration will be $50 for each runner/walker.

A post-race reception will be held and The Garage Brewery will be on tap for those over the age of 21.

