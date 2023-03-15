CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say over 2.5 million gallons of wastewater were spilled into the canal at Great Bridge Lock during an incident Friday evening.

According to officials with HRSD, they first learned about the incident just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the tug boat Miss Judy was moving the dredge Essex through the canal when the incident occurred. Around 1 p.m., the tug boat radioed the bridge tender that one of the dredge’s ‘spuds’ (a large stake used by a dredge to pinion or anchor it into place) was “stuck on something.”

At the time HRSD learned about the incident, wastewater could be seen appearing and “bubbling.”

HRSD then dispatched crews to valve off and divert wastewater flows from the compromised pipe, isolating the force main by 8 p.m.; however, the total volume of wastewater lost was 2.5 million gallons.

The Virginia Department of Health is advising residents to postpone plans to fis in the water until water quality results have returned to background levels. HRSD Water Quality personnel are conducting daily sampling of the waterway.

There have been no service disruptions and no injuries reported following the line break. Additionally, officials say there are no impacts to marine or vehicle traffic in the area.