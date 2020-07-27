Outages in Chesapeake leave over 5,000 residents without power

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy is reporting that about 5,087 residents in Chesapeake are without power on Sunday evening.

The outage map shows that about 3,116 people in the Culpepper Landing and Yadkin area are experiencing outages due to power line damage. Crews are working to restore power and the estimated restoration time is between 9 p.m. and midnight on Sunday.

The map also shows that about 1,982 people in the Deep Creek West and Bowers Hill neighborhoods stretching to the edge of Camelot are experiencing outages. The cause is still under assessment and crews are on scene. The estimated restoration time is between 9 p.m. and midnight on Sunday.

It is not known if the two outages are related.

