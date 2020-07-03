Outages in Chesapeake leave more than 3,000 without power

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Outages reported in Chesapeake left nearly 3,105 people without power on Friday afternoon.

The Dominion Energy map shows that the outages cover parts of Old Mill Road and Galberry Road between Yadkin and Culpepper Landing.

As of 4:45 p.m., the cause is unknown and Dominion Energy crews are on the scene assessing any damages.

Estimated restoration time is between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Report or check the status of outages here.

As it stands, the temperature is 94 degrees and 34% humidity. More on the weather here.

Latest News