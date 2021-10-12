Oscar Smith High School teacher’s assistant assaulted by student Tuesday; police investigating

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A teacher’s assistant was assaulted by a student in a classroom Tuesday at Oscar Smith High School.

In a voice message to families Tuesday, Oscar Smith Principal Paul Joseph said first responders reported to OSHS earlier in the day for a medical emergency involving the assault of a staff member.

The principal said students are also circulating a video of the incident online. 10 On Your Side has seen a copy of the video showing the fight and is working to track down the video’s original owner so we can include it in our coverage of the incident.

The school is working with the Chesapeake Police Department to investigate the assault.

“We take these matters seriously and plan to prosecute the offender to the fullest extent of the law,” Joseph said in the message.

The voice message continued: “Parents, I want to remind our students that acts of violence are not tolerated and will result in serious consequences. We urge you to take some time to speak with your child about school safety and discourage your child from participating in or promoting school violence. With a continued home and school partnership, we can all ensure the safety of students and staff as they enter Oscar Smith High School. Thank you for your cooperation.”

