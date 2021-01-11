Option 1 students in Chesapeake to return to classrooms next week

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake schools officials say all option 1 students — those who have chosen in-person learning — will begin to return to campus as planned on Jan. 19.

The Chesapeake School Board met Monday night to discuss the division’s return to school plan amid a rise in local coronavirus cases.

The board’s decision means elementary students will be on the traditional five-day in-person learning model, while secondary will be on a blended model of some in-person and some virtual.

Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton said the School Health Advisory Board doesn’t see any medical reason that should prevent students from returning to classrooms under the same learning

models and strict mitigation measures that were in place prior to winter break.

All grades temporarily went to a 100% remote learning model after winter break in response to an expected uptick in COVID-19 cases following the holidays.

As of Monday morning, Chesapeake’s percent positivity rate was at 23%. Cotton said CPS can’t base decisions on city metrics alone. He said the district is able to implement key mitigation strategies in schools that health officials have identified as effective in limiting the spread of the virus.

About two dozen speakers signed up for public comment during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the school board voted unanimously to cancel high school winter sports, per Cotton’s recommendation.

Cotton said the district isn’t confident it can implement the same level of mitigation measures that are provided in schools that they feel are needed to keep student-athletes safe.

Vaccines

Officials also say employees will start receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 18.

The vaccine is voluntary.

Distribution is expected to continue over the next few weeks. The first round includes 1,400 doses and will be administered first to group A.

Group A includes all therapists, health services employees, nutrition services employees, lower-grade employees, special education teachers and more.

This story is breaking and will be updated. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest.