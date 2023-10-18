CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police tell 10 On Your Side that around 675 people have lost their lives in deadly crashes on Virginia roads this year alone.

That’s why Virginia State Police are firing up a new initiative called Operation “DISS-rupt” starting from Oct. 19-20 on all of I-64, around 300 miles.

State police want to once again get on drivers radars and remind them of what they need to do to keep themselves and others safe on roads.

The name “DISS-rupt” has a meaning, of course.

D – Ditch Detractions: Virginia has a “Hands-Free” law that prohibits drivers from holding their phone.

I – Never Drive Impaired: Driving under the influence is illegal in Virginia.

S – Comply with Speed Limits: Speed-related crashes claimed 441 lives in 2022

S – Seat Belt Safety: Virginia requires all front seat occupants of motor vehicles be restrained, and any passenger from birth to 18 years old be properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat or seat belt, no matter their seating position.

State police hope Operation “DISS-rupt” takes drivers out of their bad habits and puts them on a safer road by increasing patrols.

Added patrols in the Chesapeake Division will be concentrated along I-64 in James City County and York County, as well as the cities of Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

The operation’s goal is to have no deadly crashes during designated enforcement periods tomorrow and Friday, and to reduce the total number of crashes on the interstates for the calendar year by 10%, according to their release.