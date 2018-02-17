Ongoing pothole dispute in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Pothole season is in full swing and there is no doubt that you have a few on your street.

However, it’s just not the roads taking a hit from mother nature’s changing ways. 10 On Your Side got word of a post office parking lot in Chesapeake on N. Battlefield Blvd. that looks like a minefield of potholes.

So, whose responsibility is it to patch things up?

Charles Williams is a Chesapeake resident who says the potholes are dangerous for pedestrians and for cars. “It’s just dangerous all together,” said Williams. “This has gone on too long.”

Another resident, Cat Myhre, says she visits the post office every day for work and she avoids parking in the lot because there are too many holes.

“I park in the other parking lot so I don’t have to drive through the potholes,” said Myhre. “It’s dangerous and I think they should be fixed. I’m pretty sure everyone feels the same way I do.”

Izetter Adams is also a Chesapeake resident, who says there are too many potholes for such a small parking lot. “I just can’t believe how many they have and they are really deep, really deep.”

10 On Your Side uncovered the issues of potholes has been an ongoing debate between the Postal Service and the landlord, Louis B Fine Family LLC.

That’s what they tell us.

According to Mike Fine with Louis B Fine Family, there’s been an ongoing dispute.

He says a lease was signed, and as of February 1, the landlord’s responsibility is the structure of this building and the roof.

So that leaves the parking lot to the U.S. Postal Service, he says. 10 On Your Side was told the postmaster wasn’t at the Chesapeake post office, but was also told the post office has done everything they can do.

Dispute or not, it’s taxpayer dollars at stake, and residents want these potholes patched up — now.

“I’ve watched this parking lot deteriorate and get worse throughout the years and nothing has been done,” said Williams.

10 On Your Side reached out to the U.S. Postal Service. They responded Friday night and said they have assumed responsibility, and will make the repairs as soon as the weather becomes more favorable.

Look for updates here on WAVY.com.