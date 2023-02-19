CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been sent to the hospital following a house fire Sunday evening in Chesapeake.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 4:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Fife St. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to locate the fire in the bathroom and extinguish it quickly. The fire was marked under control at 4:42 p.m.

Officials say the fire was contained to a specific area of the bathroom so residents will be able to go back into the house tonight.

One person was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.