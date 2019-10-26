One person dead in Chesapeake moped accident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a moped is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday evening.

Chesapeake Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. Friday near the insection of Atlantic Avenue and Strawberry Lane.

Chesapeake Police identified the deceased as 54-year-old Mark Powers.

An investigation continues to determine if Powers died as a result of the crash, or if he suffered a medical emergency that lead to his passing prior to the accident.

Atlantic Avenue was closed in both directions during the investigation.

Witnesses at the scene told 10 On Your Side’s Geena Arevalo that paramedics worked on the driver of the moped for at least twenty minutes before being transported.